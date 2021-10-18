Missing Yuba County woman found dead in submerged car that crashed into canal, CHP says

The woman, identified as Maricello Soto-Ortiz, was reported missing Oct. 17.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol said a woman reported missing on Oct. 17 was found dead after she crashed into a canal full of water in Yuba County.

Officials said the crash was reported by a Union Pacific Railroad employee near the intersection of McGowan Parkway at Rancho Road around 9:24 a.m. on Monday.

According to CHP, a Yuba County Sheriff's deputy was unable to access the vehicle and requested assistance from the Yuba County Dive Team. However, before the team could arrive, fire department personnel found the woman dead in the driver seat of the car.

After further investigation, police determined that the license plate matched that of a woman listed as a missing person. After being removed from the driver's seat, the woman was taken to Lakeside Mortuary in Marysville.

According to the Yuba County Sheriff Coroner's office, the woman was identified as Maricello Soto-Ortiz. The missing person report was filed Oct. 17, after Soto-Ortiz failed to return home from Roseville and was last seen driving the Dodge Charger involved in the collision. CHP said alcohol is considered a factor in this collision.

