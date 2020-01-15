SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Did you know that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service?

People across the country use MLK Day, which falls on Jan. 20 this year, as "a day on, not a day off." Millions celebrate the life and legacy of the incredible civil rights leader, who worked selflessly in the service of others.

Americans are encouraged to volunteer their time to better improve their communities. Here are some local volunteer opportunities in the greater Sacramento area that fall on Jan. 20, from planting trees to bagging food for those in need.

March for the Dream

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Sacramento City College, 3835 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento, CA

What: "MLK365 relies on the tireless volunteerism of people like you who help us keep the Dream of Martin Luther King Jr alive. The volunteers work long hours, but are responsible for the logistical planning and execution of all activities taking place before, during or after the event," according to the organization's site.

Sign up info: Sign up online here.

Day of March - Sacramento Performing Arts Conservatory

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 10702 Alicante Way, Rancho Cordova, CA

What: Volunteers can help with painting the organization's building, beautify the surrounding areas, as well as small projects such as reorganizing classrooms and putting up shelves for the conservatory's instrumental storage.

Sign up info: Please contact clara.spac@live.com for more information, or call/text (916) 308-2307

MLK Jr. Day at Ninos Community Garden

When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Ninos Community Garden, 703 Northfield Drive, Sacramento (The community garden is at the end of the road on the right.)

What: Rake, hoe, pull weeds, and trim bushes and trees. Wear closed toe shoes, dress in layers, wear sunscreen and a hat and clothing that can get dirty. Minimum age to volunteer is 14.

Sign up info: Sign up online here. Questions? Contact Bill Maynard at wmaynard@cityofsacramento.org

MLK Jr. Day Family Food Source

When: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Fairfield, CA + Concord, CA

What: The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano invites volunteers to take part in its Family Food Sort to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. Families with children as young as five years old are invited to bag or box fresh produce at our Concord and Fairfield warehouses.

Sign up info: All Food Bank volunteers are required to register in the organization's volunteer portal. Walk-ins are not allowed. Sign up online here.

MLK Day of Service Diaper Drive & Wrap

When: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 1264 E Gibson Rd E-500, Woodland, CA (Yolo Diaper Bank is located inside the County Fair Mall, Suite A107)

What: Join Yolo Diaper Bank for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service project! You will be counting and repackaging diapers to prepare them for distribution to local families in need. This is a fun, family friendly activity. People of all ages are invited to participate. Youth under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Yolo Diaper Bank will also be accepting donations of diapers and wipes. Sizes most needed are newborn, 1, 2, 5, 6, and training pants. Open packages of diapers are accepted!

Sign up info: Find more information or sign up online here, or e-mail info@yolodiaperbank.org, or call 530-723-6083.

Veterans Home Build Day

When: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Rio Vista, CA 94571

What: Do you like working with your hands and learning new skills? Helping on a Habitat construction site is one of the most unique, hands-on volunteer opportunities. Solano-Napa Habitat for Humanity has partnered with Solano County, the City of Rio Vista, American Legion Post 178, and other organizations to build a six-bedroom shared living home for six deserving veterans in Rio Vista.

Sign up info: Sign up online here.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service - Park Clean Up - Browns Valley

When: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: 5560 State Hwy 20, Browns Valley, CA (Please enter Hammon Grove park and look for signs at the BBQ area.)

What: Local park clean up and restoration to kick off 2020. Each year, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, volunteers from around the country work together to serve their community. This is a chance for the Browns Valley Community to participate and give back. Families welcome!

Sign up info: Coordinators will meet everyone on-site to get signed in and assign your group a section of Hammon Grove or Sycamore Ranch for cleanup.

Native Plant Restoration project on the American River Parkway

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Cordova Creek Naturalization Site, Dedo Way, Rancho Cordova, CA

What: Planting native riparian shrubs, installing protective cages, general site maintenance.

Sign up info: RSVP required by Jan. 17. For more information, please contact Mary Maret, Sacramento County Regional Parks, at maretm@saccounty.net.

Planting Hope with Aldea Children & Family Services

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Vintage High School, 1375 Trower Ave, Napa, CA

What: ADAPT, located on Vintage High School campus, is Aldea's day treatment program for high school age students facing challenges. The outside area is in need of some TLC, which will brighten the day of students and staff. Volunteers will do some shoveling and raking of soil and also replant in container planting. Tools, gloves, snacks and water will be provided.

Sign up info: Sign up online here.

MLK Day Bike Trail Clean-Up 2020

When: 9 a.m. to noon

Where: The Hub Bicycles, 2500 Jefferson St, Napa, CA - Meet at 9 a.m.

What: Clean up trash and debris along the Napa Vine Trail through central Napa, in partnership with the Rotary Club of North Napa. Volunteers should wear closed-toed shoes, weather-appropriate clothing, work gloves, and bring a reusable water bottle. Sections of the cleanup area may be muddy, so be prepared to get a bit dirty and/or wet. Coffee and donuts will be provided.

Sign up info: Sign up online here. Questions? Feel free to email info@napabike.org or call (707) 258-6317.

Tree planting Suskol House Chiles Valley

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Meet at 575 Lincoln Ave #215, Napa (just east of Walmart). There will be a carpool/caravan to the planting site.

What: Cedar tree planting at Suskol House short land tour and overview of the Native American Land project in Chiles-Pope Valley. Bring snacks, hiking or work boots. Adults only, due to the labor intensive work.

Sign up info: Sign up online here.

Vine Trail Landscaping

When: 9 a.m. to noon

Where: 3299 Claremont Way #4, Napa, CA

What: The Kiwanis Club of Greater Napa (the Morning Club) will be working with the Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition to improve the landscaping at a shelter area along the popular trail. Please join us as we remove weeds and install new plants.

Sign up info: Sign up online here.

Invasive plant removal with the Land Trust of Napa County

When: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: 3141 Browns Valley Rd, Napa, CA

What: Land Trust staff will lead volunteers in identifying and removing invasive plant species throughout the oak woodlands and grassland areas of the Connolly Ranch property. Plant native seedlings to restore native habitat. Be prepared with clothing you don't mind getting dirty:long sleeves, long pants, layers for warmth, and comfortable close-toed hiking shoes.

You'll be working off trail with tools. Please be sure to bring a water bottle and a snack. Land Trust will provide gloves, tools, and instruction. Youth ages 10 to 17 are welcome to join if accompanied by an adult, but they will need to have a signed waiver to participate.

Sign up info: Sign up online here.

