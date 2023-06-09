Modesto Children's Museum announces opening date

The Modesto Children's Museum is a project four years in the making and now families only have to wait a few more weeks for it to open

MODESTO, Calif. — It’s been years in the making and now the Modesto Children’s Museum has an opening date!

The museum will officially open on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. Tickets go on sale soon and will be $15 per person aged 1 and up. Children under the age of 1 will get in free with a paying adult.

The Modesto Children’s Museum, also known as MoChiMu, is 12,000 square feet and is located at 928 11th St.

The museum is the passion project of three families who formed a nonprofit to get the ball rolling on a new children’s museum back in 2019.

It started as a simple survey and feasibility study and then the following year the three families made a down payment on a brick-and-mortar building.

The vision for the Modesto Children's Museum is to make an interactive experience where children can learn through play and through doing things that they wouldn’t normally be able to do at home or at school.

The plan was always to have the museum open at some point in 2023 and become fully solvent by 2027.

