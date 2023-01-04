Modesto construction worker rescued after falling into 30-foot trench

The Modesto Fire Department said the construction worker fell into the trench after the ground collapsed under him

MODESTO, Calif. — A construction worker is recovering in the hospital after he fell about 30-feet down a trench at a construction site Friday.

According to Modesto Fire Public Information Officer Darin Jesberg, the rescue call came in around 8:30 a.m. from the 1200 block of Sutter Avenue.

Jesberg says responders were told the worker was stuck in a trench at a construction site after the ground collapsed under him.

Upon arrival crews found the man down in the trench and worked to stabilize the trench before proceeding with the rescue.

Rescuers reached the worker with the help of a rope system and rescue basket, and then he was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

