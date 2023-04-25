Modesto man accused of murder after remains of missing Stockton woman found on his property

25-year-old Stephanie Fagundes was reported missing in October

MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto man is now facing a murder charge after the charred remains of a missing Stockton woman were found on his property.

According to a news release from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began back on Nov. 18 when the SWAT team served an arrest warrant on 41-year-old Albert Gonzalez.

The sheriff’s office says it learned there may be human remains on the property, so a search warrant was executed and partial human remains were found.

The remains were identified as 25-year-old Stephanie Fagundes, reported missing in Oct. 2022.

Gonzalez was charged with murder in connection with her death and the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information can call Det. Wyatt at 209-525-7091.

