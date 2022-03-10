Modesto man arrested after baseball bat attack leaves elderly man on life support

The release says detectives believe the attack was not random and that both men seem to have a prior history.

MODESTO, Calif. — A 28-year-old Modesto man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly beat another man with a baseball bat.

According to a news release, deputies were sent to a mobile home park on S. 7th Street around 3:40 p.m. Sunday for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies got to the scene and detained 28-year-old Marcos Canal outside of his mobile home, and then found an unresponsive 71-year-old man who had been beaten in the head and neck with a baseball bat.

Investigators say Canal was identified by witnesses as the person responsible for the attack.

Canal was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and is on no-bail status. The man he attacked is on life support and charges could be enhanced.

Anyone who witnessed the alleged attack can call Detective Wyatt at 209-226-8467.

