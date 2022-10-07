Police: Modesto man fatally shot, alleged shooter dead by suicide

Modesto Police say an argument between neighbors escalated to a shooting and a nine-hour standoff with SWAT and crisis negotiators

Example video title will go here for this video

MODESTO, Calif. — Police in Modesto are investigating after a man was fatally shot and his alleged shooter died by suicide after a standoff Sunday.

According to the Modesto Police Department, it started around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 2900-block of Debbie Lane.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man – identified as 31-year-old Michael Sullivan -- with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say his alleged shooter, 40-year-old Daniel Riggs, went into his home with a woman and two young children, leading to a nine-hour standoff that ended with Riggs shooting himself around 11:30 p.m.

Riggs was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. The woman and two children inside the house were uninjured.

“This is an incredibly sad incident. Our hearts go out to the families impacted by this tragic event,” wrote Modesto Police.

WATCH MORE: Tree containing ashes of Modesto woman's mother stolen from driveway