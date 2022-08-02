Modesto man sentenced to 120 years in prison after crashing into house, killing mom and 3 daughters

Prosecutors say he had several beers at a barbecue before getting into his car, eventually hitting a mother's home.

A Modesto man was sentenced last week to 120 years-to-life in prison after being found guilty of four counts of second-degree murder.

Those charges are in connection to a June 2019 case in Ceres where a drunk driver crashed into a home, killing a mother and her three children.

Prosecutors say 49-year-old Felix Ferdin was at a barbecue at his home where he had around seven beers.

He told people at the barbecue, ‘I don’t care. I’m gonna die. I don’t care about nobody.’ He then got into his car with a BAC almost twice the legal limit.

He eventually drove through the stop sign at Holm Avenue and Herndon Road, and into the home of Mari Luz Jacinto Hernandez.

Ferdin’s car went through the wall and into Hernandez's bedroom, killing her and two of her daughters, 5-year-old Eileen and 3-year-old Alexa.

Her third daughter, 10-year-old Yoseline, died from her injuries the following week.

Judge Nancy Leo sentenced Ferdin to serve a state-prison sentence of 120 years to-life plus 20 years Friday.

