Modesto principal and employee placed on leave due to 'inappropriate conduct' allegations

MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto principal and a certificated employee were placed on paid administrative leave as the Modesto City school district investigates "inappropriate conduct" allegations.

In a news release, Modesto City Schools says they're investigating whether the employees were involved in "inappropriate conduct while on the Modesto High School campus during work hours."

"This is a confidential personnel matter. We aren't able to provide any additional details at this time as the investigation is ongoing," the school district told ABC10 in response to an inquiry regarding the nature and type of "inappropriate conduct."

School officials said the allegations are isolated and don't involve any students or other staff members.

The district says its aware of a video being shared on social media related to the allegations and are looking into its validity, but officials say the video may not be legitimate based on preliminary information.

Modesto City Schools says they are not commenting any further due to the ongoing investigation.

