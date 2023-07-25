64-year-old man drowns at Modesto Reservoir

Deputies said the man was not wearing a life jacket.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A 64-year-old man drowned at Modesto Reservoir over the weekend.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the drowning around 4:31 p.m. Saturday. The victim was identified as Eudoro Garcia, 64.

Deputies were told the 64-year-old was swimming by himself when he went underwater and didn't come back up. He was last seen about 40 yards from shore, roughly 40 minutes before the call for help went out to the sheriff's office.

Garcia was eventually found, but pronounced dead.

Garcia is the second person to drown in the county's reservoirs this month. 53-year-old Carlos Lopez drowned July 9 while visiting Woodward Reservoir with friends and family.

Officials said he was about 50 yards from shore when he began to struggle and go under the water. His body was found three hours later by the dive team.

According to the sheriff's office, neither swimmer was wearing life jackets when they drowned.

