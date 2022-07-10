Modesto woman arrested for financial elder abuse, grand theft in Turlock

Catrina Moreno was booked in the Stanislaus County Jail Wednesday on charges of grand theft, obtaining money by false pretenses and financial elder abuse.

TURLOCK, Calif. — Turlock police arrested a Modesto woman Wednesday for financial elder abuse and grand theft after an investigation began Sept. 2.

Catrina Moreno was booked in the Stanislaus County Jail on charges of grand theft, obtaining money by false pretenses, and financial elder abuse.

According to authorities, Moreno met the elderly victim on a website when she was looking for a maid service.

The two agreed to work beginning Aug. 24 in the victims' Turlock home. Four days after Moreno began cleaning the home, police say the victim discovered multiple jewelry items missing with an estimated value of over $14,000.

Authorities tracked the items that were allegedly sold and pawned by Moreno and found she had recently sold other high-value items that didn't belong to this victim.

The Turlock Police Department says they believe Moreno has stolen from others when operating her unlicensed cleaning business “Maid2Clean” in the Turlock area.

The Turlock Police Department asks anyone with information to call Detective Matthew Ulrich at (209) 668-6570. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.