MODESTO, Calif. — One person died in an apartment fire near Robertson Road and Hays Street in Modesto Monday morning, according to the Modesto Fire Department.

Both Modesto and Ceres fire crews responded to the first-floor apartment fire around 4:48 a.m.

READ ALSO:

The person was removed from the apartment and transported to the local hospital before they died, according to a news release from the fire department.

Four apartments were damaged from the fire, smoke and water, the Modesto Fire Department said. Red Cross is helping the five adults who were displaced from the fire, according to the news release.

The Stanislaus Regional Fire investigation unit is investigating the cause of the fire.

WATCH MORE: Daily Blend: Fog impacting driving conditions to kick off Christmas week