1 dead, 6 injured in 2 car accident near Modesto

Crews found one person pinned in a vehicle when they arrived at the scene of the accident, according to the Modesto Fire Department.

MODESTO, Calif — One person is dead and six people are injured after two cars were involved in an accident near Modesto on Dec. 5.

Modesto and Stanislaus Consolidated Fire crews responded to the accident at about 10:12 p.m. Saturday night at the intersection of Claribel and Langworth Roads, according to Modesto Fire Department.

One person was pinned inside a vehicle when they arrived on scene. After assessing the people involved, crews said a total of seven people had varying injuries and six of them were transported to local hospitals. One person was declared dead at the scene.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

