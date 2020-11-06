1 killed in fiery head-on crash involving 3 cars in Modesto

A Buick driver crossed into oncoming traffic in Modesto, Wednesday night, crashing head-on into two vehicles before bursting into flames.

MODESTO, Calif. — Investigators are looking into the cause of a three-vehicle head-on crash in Modesto that left one person dead, Wednesday night.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) were called out to the scene around 7:45 p.m. on West Main Street, just east of Carpenter Road.

According to the CHP report, a man was driving west on Main Street in a 2014 Buick. At the same time, a man driving a 2006 Chevy vehicle and a woman driving a 2014 GMC vehicle were heading east on Main Street. For an unknown reason, the Buick driver crossed into the eastbound lanes and crashed head-on into the Chevy.

After the first impact, investigators say the Buick continued on and crashed into the GMC before coming to a stop on the south shoulder of Main Street. It then burst into flames, according to the report.

The driver of the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene. The condition of the Chevy driver was not given. The driver of the GMC was taken to Memorial Medical Center. Her condition is not known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

