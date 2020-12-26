1 killed, 2 injured in Modesto shooting after midnight

Modesto police said officers found one dead, two injured with gunshot wounds inside a car near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Oak Street.

MODESTO, Calif. — One person was shot and killed just after midnight on Saturday, Modesto police said.

Police said officers found three people who were shot near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Oak Street.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two are at the hospital and are expected to survive from their injuries.

Police did not release information on the identities of the victims or the shooter.

Modesto police ask anyone who has information on this case to call 209-521-4636.

