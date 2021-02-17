13-year-old boy accused of shooting, killing Modesto food truck owner

Police say the suspect walked up to the truck, shot the owner and then fled.

MODESTO, Calif. — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a food truck owner in Modesto.

According to a Facebook post by the Modesto Police Department, officers were called to the 1600 block of Monterey Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Rafael Avila-Rodriguez, 67, of Salida and the owner of the food truck, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital where he eventually died.

During their investigation, officers learned the suspect walked up to the food truck, shot Avila-Rodriguez and then fled. The suspect was taken into custody by the Modesto Police Department's Street Gang Unit following a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.

The identity of the 13 year old has not been released because their a juvenile. The suspect has been charged with murder.

The Modesto Police Department is asking anyone with information to call them at 209-342-9162 or call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

