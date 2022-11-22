16-year-old motorcyclist dead in car crash in Tuolumne County

California Highway Patrol said a vehicle crash Saturday on Highway 49 south of Chicken Ranch Road left a 16-year-old motorcyclist dead.

SONORA, Calif. — A 16-year-old Harley Davidson rider from Modesto died in Tuolumne County Saturday after trying to pass a Ram pickup truck on northbound Highway 49, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say the rider of a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle attempted to pass the truck by riding on the right shoulder. The motorcyclist ended up on the dirt shoulder before losing control and being ejected from the bike.

The motorcycle rider was struck by the Ram south of Chicken Ranch Road.

While officers noted the motorcyclist was wearing a Department of Transportation-approved helmet, he died from injuries sustained as a result of the crash.

California Highway Patrol officers in the Sonora area are investigating the crash.