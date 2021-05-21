18-month-old killed in Modesto hit-and-run

Witnesses followed the driver before catching up to him about a mile away, the CHP says.

MODESTO, Calif. — A 19-year-old man faces felony charges and an 18-month-old child has died following a hit-and-run in Modesto Friday evening.

According to a Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol Modesto, the boy was hit just after 5 p.m. on Glenn Avenue, east of Ustick Road.

The CHP says the 18-month-old boy walked onto Glenn Avenue when he was hit by a 2021 Toyota sedan. The driver allegedly drove away.

The CHP says witnessed told them that they followed after the car for about a mile before contacting the driver, 19-year-old Santiago Martinez.

Martinez returned to the scene and the boy was taken to a nearby trauma center where he died from his injuries, the CHP says.

CHP officers arrested Martinez for felony hit-and-run. They say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be were involved.

WATCH NEXT: Sacramento County and Rancho Cordova PD reveal new Mobile Crisis Support Team

Sacramento County in partnership with the Rancho Cordova Police Department (RCPD) announced during May, which is Mental Health Month, that a new Mobile Crisis Support Team is now operating in the City of Rancho Cordova. The Mobile Crisis Support Team, comprised of an RCPD officer trained in Crisis Intervention and a County Licensed Mental Health Clinician, responds to emergency calls to support Rancho Cordova residents experiencing mental health crises. In addition, the team has a County-contracted Peer Navigator that follows up with individuals with potential mental health needs to ensure they are offered support in navigating care systems and linked to appropriate services.