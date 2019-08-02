Modesto police arrested a man in connection to the 2017 murder of 41-year-old Jenny Wu who was found dead after being reported missing.

Seth Becknel, 18, was arrested this week after DNA evidence linked him to Wu's murder, according to the Modesto Police Department.

In 2017, officers found Wu's body partially undressed in an alleyway in the 1500 block of Grape Avenue after she was reported missing from a nearby care facility.

According to police officials, the department recently received DNA match from the Department of Justice from evidence they recovered from the scene. The DNA led police to arrest Becknel, who as 17 years old at the time of the sexual assault and murder.

Becknel is being held in the Stanislaus County Jail.

If you have any information regarding this case, call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.