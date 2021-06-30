2 killed, 3 injured in Modesto house fire

The fire happened Wednesday morning. Five people total were inside the home when the fire started.

MODESTO, Calif. — Two people were killed in a house fire Wednesday morning in Modesto.

The fire took place around 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, at a home along El Sereno Street. An official with the Modesto Fire Department said the home had five people inside at the time of the fire.

Two adults were killed and among the three injured were two children, who were taken to area burn centers for their injuries.

One witness said they saw fireworks in the air as they got closer to the house.

This story will be updated once more information is provided.

