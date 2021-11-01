20-year-old arrested for deadly shooting at a Modesto park

After a nearly two-month-long investigation, Modesto Police have arrested a man in connection to the shooting at a traffic stop on Jan. 6.

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto Police detectives have arrested a man for the murder of 19-year-old Cedrick Miller in November. Modesto Police say Miller was shot at Coleman Brown Park in Modesto on Nov. 13.

The shooting happened in the afternoon in November. Police responded after getting reports of shots fired at Coleman Brown Park. Modesto Police say they found a Black man who was shot in a car that crashed into a fire hydrant and a home in the area. The officers then took the man out of the car and performed life-saving measures before transporting him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man would later be identified as Miller.

The shooting ended up putting Coleman Brown School on lockdown because of how close it was to the park.

Treviano Owens, 20, was arrested after detectives identified him as the suspect in a nearly two-month-long investigation. Modesto Police arrested Owens during a traffic stop on Jan. 6.

During the initial investigation, Modesto Police said they got reports of another person who went to a different hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. They found that this person was also related to the same shooting at Coleman Brown Park, but it is unclear if this person was Owens.

Police are still investigating the shooting and are asking anyone who has information to call Modesto Police.

