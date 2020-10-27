2021 dates announced for Stanislaus County Fair

Stanislaus County, and many counties across California, were not able to hold a fair in 2020 due to coronavirus.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — After not being able to host a county fair in 2020, Stanislaus County is getting ready for 2021.

Fair officials announced the Stanislaus County Fair is scheduled to take place July 9-18, 2021. In a press release, fair officials say they're working with state and local officials about whether or not the 2021 edition of the fair will look like fairs of yesterday.

While some elements of the traditional fair may turn virtual, Matt Cranford, chief executive officer of the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, said in the release the county is working to support exhibits and livestock animal projects.

“As always, we remain committed to the youth and livestock community with their projects, and want to reassure them that we will have a place for all of them this July,” Cranford said.

The 2020 cancelation of the Stanislaus County Fair was only the third time in the fair's history, joining postponements in World War I and World War II.

RELATED: