6,000 marijuana plants discovered at illegal grow site near Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — More than 6,000 marijuana plants were destroyed at an illegal grow site in West Modesto on Tuesday.

Deputies with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office’s Community Resource Unit discovered the plants while serving a search warrant at a home along the 2100 block of Robertson Road. Two suspects were also arrested at the home on complaints of illegal cultivation of marijuana. The sheriff’s office did not identify either suspect.

Anyone with information about this grow operation, or any other illegal grow operations, is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Anonymous tips can be left at the toll-free line 1-866-602-7463 or at 209-521-4636

