STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A 70-year-old man drowned at the Modesto Reservoir on Sunday, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Rescuers pulled the man from the reservoir just before 11 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has not been identified at this time. The sheriff’s office said the man jumped into the water just before he drowned but did not say why he was at the reservoir or if he was swimming with anyone else.

The Sacramento-area Drowning Accident Rescue Team (DART) urges everyone to wear a life jacket before going to swim in lakes and rivers. Children under the age of 13 are required to wear a life jacket by law in most counties.

