79-year-old bicyclist killed in Modesto hit-and-run

He was hit around 8:30 a.m. on Snyder Avenue, according to the Modesto Police Department . A woman driving a Dodge Ram truck eastbound on Snyder Avenue hit the man. The bicyclist was taken to a hospital where he died.

The driver stayed at the scene but denied she was involved. She eventually left the area. During the investigation, officials determined the driver was the one driving the truck during the crash. The driver was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing death and vehicular manslaughter.