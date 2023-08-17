83-year-old woman killed in accidental shooting in Modesto, police say

Police said a man was clearing his gun when he accident shot off a round that went through the wall.

MODESTO, Calif. — One person was killed in what Modesto police called a tragic accident Wednesday.

Police responded for a report of a woman shot in a home along the 300 block of Emerson Avenue around 9 a.m. A spokesperson for the Modesto Police Department said a man was clearing his gun and accidentally shot off a round that went through the wall and hit an 83-year-old woman.

The woman was taken to hospital but ultimately died.

No charges were filed. Police said the shooting appears to be a tragic accident at this time. The case is being forwarded to the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office for review.

