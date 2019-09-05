MODESTO, Calif. — Mayor Ted Brandvold gave his State of the City address in Modesto — the city's first since he was elected three years ago.

"It's only a matter of time before the city knows how great this city is," Mayor Ted Brandvold said. "Our state of the city is tremendous, we are a city on the rise, I truly feel that there's a lot of great things happening in this city, and as I said in my address, it's only a matter of time before we're found out."

Hosting his first state of the city, touting a big list of accomplishments, like:

Bringing Modesto's reserve fund from what he calls a dangerously low $3 million to more than $18 million in just two years.

Introducing seven recreational marijuana dispensaries to serve as a new source of revenue for the city later this year.

Bringing the number of sworn Modesto Police officers from around 170 up to 230.

"It has already improved the citizen's perception of what's going on in the community, there is a noticeable difference with the police force that we now have on the streets," he said

Mayor Brandvold said the city's biggest issue right now is homelessness.

"I'm glad that he addressed the issue of homelessness because that's on the forefront of, I think, a lot of people's minds," Steven Rank, chairman of the Modesto Chamber of Commerce Board said.

Brandvold also talked about ongoing challenges with pension liabilities, the struggle that's come along with increasing revenues to the city, the lack of affordable housing and a surge of illegal dumping.

"We tried to address our homelessness problem and I think it's worked well, we've had to make some adjustments and move the park and we have some future plans to move it into a better location than where we're out now but we're getting some things done," he said.

Others say they'd like to see more economic development.

"The city needs to look at comprehensive growth plan, in their general plan," Rank said. "They're in the process of revising their general plan and how they can continue for economic growth and to grow the population."

Something, the mayor says, he's working on.

"What I would like to do is get over into Silicon Valley, find the start-up companies that can't afford the land costs over there and bring them to Modesto," he said.

