Biden nominates CEO of Modesto-based Almond Alliance for Chief Agricultural Negotiator role

MODESTO, Calif. — The CEO of a Modesto-based almond group was nominated by President Joe Biden for a key role involving global trade and the United States Trade Representative.

Elaine Trevino serves as the head for the Almond Alliance of California, which serves as an advocate for a host of regulatory and legislative issues and for almond growers. Almonds are a major crop for areas like San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.

In a statement, officials said Trevino would be the first Latina and woman of color to fill the position if her nomination was confirmed.

“Elaine Trevino understands the importance of America’s farmers and farming communities to the vitality of our economy. Her experience will help the Biden-Harris Administration craft durable trade policy that creates broad-based prosperity," said US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, in part, in a statement.

Very excited about @POTUS' nomination of Elaine Trevino for Chief Agriculture Negotiator. A strong domestic agriculture industry increases our global competitiveness - I am thrilled for her to join our team & look forward to all she will do for farmers and agriculture workers. — Ambassador Katherine Tai (@AmbassadorTai) September 13, 2021

If confirmed, it wouldn't be Trevino's first time in a government role. She previously served as deputy secretary at the California Department of Food and Agriculture for former governors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Gray Davis.

ABC10 reached out to Trevino for comment on the nomination, however, she noted that she was unable to comment while the nomination process was ongoing. However, her colleagues at the Almond Alliance had nothing but praise for the news.

“Although we will miss Elaine’s leadership and energy, we are excited for the almond industry, the Central Valley (where she grew up) and California agriculture to have such a passionate and committed person serving in the Chief Agricultural Negotiator role. We are thrilled to see Elaine nominated for this position and know that her experience with us at the Almond Alliance will carry over into her new role – working for farmers and ranchers, their families and the workers and businesses in the rural communities where we live,” said Mike Curry, Almond Alliance chairman, in a statement.

