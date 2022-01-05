Amazon driver in Stanislaus County robbed while delivering packages

While the Amazon driver was on the ground, the two men stole several packages, fled the area, and drove off in a car.

Example video title will go here for this video

RIVERBANK, Calif. — An Amazon driver was robbed Sunday while delivering packages in Riverbank, Calif., according to the Riverbank Police Services.

Police said the the Amazon driver was delivering packages around 3:20 p.m. near Delmar Ct. and Heartland Dr. before the robbery happened.

Police said when the Amazon driver parked to get the packages from the back of the Amazon delivery truck, two men came up from behind him and placed an unknown object against his back.

According to police, he was told to get out of the car and get on the ground. While the Amazon driver was on the ground, police said the two men stole several packages and drove off in a car. Police do not yet know if a third person was in the car.

ABC10 has reached out to Amazon for comment, but the inquiry has not yet been returned.

Riverbank Police Services is encouraging anyone who has information regarding this investigation to contact Detective Jorge Rosas at (209) 652-0755. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636 or going to www.stancrimetips.org

News Release- May 2, 2022 On Sunday, at about 3:20 PM, an Amazon driver was robbed while delivering packages near... Posted by Riverbank Police Services on Monday, May 2, 2022