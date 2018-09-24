If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

The Modesto Police Department has issued an Amber Alert and is asking for the public's help finding a missing six-year-old boy.

According to the Modesto Police Department, they believe Jayce Cosso, 6, was abducted Monday, Sept. 24, by his father, John Cosso, 41, of Modesto.

Police say Jayce was last seen wearing a black Transformers t-shirt and faded green camouflage shorts. They are believed to be in a black four-door, mid-sized early 2000’s vehicle.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Modesto Police Department at 209-521-4636 or 209-552-2470.

© 2018 KXTV