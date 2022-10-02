Modesto man arrested in targeted killing of Matthew McDonough, authorities say

Matthew Cook, 39, has been arrested on suspicion of homicide and is slated to make an appearance in court Tuesday.

MODESTO, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department has arrested a Modesto resident in the fatal shooting of Matthew McDonough, 38, near the Modesto City-County Airport Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the Sheriff's Department Sunday, McDonough and an unidentified adult female were driving near the intersection of Mitchell Road and Riverside Drive Thursday when the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Modesto resident Matthew Cook, leaned out of his own car near the intersection and fired into McDonough's car.

Officials say the bullets hit and killed McDonough. The passenger of the car was uninjured. Cook allegedly drove away from the scene in his car.

Authorities say all of the involved parties knew each other. Following the homicide, deputies obtained a Ramey arrest warrant for Cook and found him Friday afternoon near the intersection of Coffee Road and Coolidge Avenue.

Cook was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on suspicion of homicide, according to law enforcement. He is being held on zero bail and is slated to make an appearance in court for arraignment Tuesday.

Authorities say that while the firearm used in the homicide is still outstanding, they have not identified any other suspects in the case.

Those with information on the deadly shooting are asked to call investigators at 209-525-7083.

