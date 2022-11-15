Bicyclist dead after being hit by vehicle in Modesto

The collision happened at McHenry Avenue and Union Avenue.

MODESTO, Calif. — One man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while on his bike in Modesto.

The Modesto Police Department said the collision happened around 7 p.m. at McHenry Avenue and Union Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a bicyclist down in the roadway, who would ultimately die from his injuries. He has only been described as a man.

It's not clear what led up to the collision, but the investigation is currently ongoing.

In the meantime, police have closed the roadway for the investigation and are calling on people to find other routes through the area.

No additional information is available at this time.

