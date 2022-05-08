Law enforcement searching for driver of car who hit 4-year-old boy in Modesto

Authorities say the hit-and-run crash happened near a crosswalk on Donald Street east of Hancock Street.

MODESTO, Calif. — A 4-year-old boy was hurt after being hit by a car while waiting for an ice cream truck in Modesto Saturday night, officials with the California Highway Patrol's Modesto office said.

According to the CHP, a white Dodge Nitro SUV driving at high speeds hit a 4-year-old boy who was standing next to his father waiting to cross a crosswalk at Donald Street just east of Hancock Street around 9:40 p.m. Saturday.

CHP officials say the 4-year-old was waiting for an ice cream truck near the crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The 4-year-old was taken to UC Davis Medical Center following the crash suffering serious injuries, police say. Authorities did not have an update on the boy's condition Sunday.

Those who have information on the hit and run crash or who recognize the car involved are asked to call the Modesto CHP office at 209-545-7440.

FOUR YEAR OLD HIT BY THIS VEHICLE. WE NEED YOUR HELP…SHARE: The CHP - Modesto is actively looking for the driver of a... Posted by CHP - Modesto on Sunday, August 7, 2022

