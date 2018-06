Two people were found dead at a Modesto mobile home park Tuesday.

The bodies of John Parodi, 69, and his sister Debra Parodi, 59, were found in a home at the Coralwood Mobile Home Park around 5 p.m.

The cause of death has not been released, but homicide detectives are actively investigating.

If you have any information, call Detective Ridenour at (209) 572-9627 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.

