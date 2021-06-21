Driver killed in suspected DUI crash in Modesto

Arriving officers found a Toyota 4Runner with major front-end damage and a green Toyota Camry with major damage to the driver's side of the vehicle.

MODESTO, Calif. — One person was killed in a 2-vehicle crash in the Modesto area on Saturday and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said they believe alcohol may have been a factor.

CHP said in a press release that the crash happened at roughly 10:14 p.m. on June 19 at the intersection of E. Keyes Road and Mountain View Road. The area is close to Highway 99 running through Keyes, Calif.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a Toyota 4Runner with major front-end damage and a green Toyota Camry with major damage to the driver's side of the vehicle. Emergency crews had to pull the driver of the Camry from his car as he was pinned inside the vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

An initial investigation found that the driver of the Camry was the cause of the collision, CHP said.

According to a traffic report, the driver of the Camry was stopped at a stop sign on Mountain View Road at the intersection. The driver of the 4Runner was traveling toward the intersection down Keyes Road. Keyes Road does not have a stop sign controlling traffic at the Mountain View Road intersection.

Investigators say the driver of the Camry began to pull through the intersection, directly in the path of the 4Runner, who was not able to avoid the collision. The driver of the 4Runner was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

There is no information about the driver who died, except that he was from Merced.

CHP is still investigating the crash but says that alcohol does appear to have been a factor in the crash.

