Central Catholic Raiders (Modesto) v. Mater Dei Catholic | HS Football State Championship

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — The Central Catholic Raiders (Modesto) look to defeat the Mater Dei Catholic Crusaders (Chula Vista) in the Division II-AA championship game.

Starting at 4:00 p.m., in Mission Viejo, the 13-1 Raiders enter today's game with a chip on their shoulder. It was only two years ago, during the 2019-20 season when they finished with a .500 record.

With a 12-0 record, the Chula Vista-based Crusaders look to end the COVID impacted year off with a state championship and bragging rights.

Later in the day, the 11-3 Folsom Bulldogs will face off against the Cathedral Catholic Dons in Mission Viejo for a chance at the Division 1-AA state championship.