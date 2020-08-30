x
3-alarm fire burns down building in Modesto, 1 firefighter hospitalized from heat exhaustion

MODESTO, Calif. — Firefighters are battling a three-alarm commercial structure fire in Modesto.

Ceres Fire Department said a 300 x 400 foot commercial building was burned to the ground due to the fire on Bunker Avenue near River Road. Fire crews are doing interior work on two buildings with fire exposure.

A spokesperson for Ceres Fire said 75% of Modesto stations are empty along with 33% of Ceres stations due to the fire. 

Ceres Fire said water supply is an issue in fighting the blaze and that all mutual aid in the area is shuttling water to the fire so crews don't run out.

One firefighter was committed to the hospital for heat exhaustion.

   

Northern California Weather Forecast: August 30, 2020