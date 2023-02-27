Copperopolis man, Stockton woman killed in crash near Modesto

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Monday just west of Dunton Road.

MODESTO, Calif. — Two people are dead after a crash Monday on Highway 4, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. just west of Dunton Road.

A 21-year-old woman from Stockton was driving a Honda sedan eastbound on Highway 4. A 51-year-old man from Copperopolis was driving a Toyota pickup westbound on Highway 4.

CHP said the woman crossed over the double yellow line in front of the Toyota. Both drivers turned their vehicles to the north shoulder to avoid a crash, but the front of the Honda collided head-on with the Toyota. Both drivers died at the scene.

The woman driving the Honda was not wearing a seatbelt, CHP said. It is not known if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

