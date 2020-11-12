Cops save Christmas for Modesto boy whose gifts were stolen

A trio of police officers saved Christmas for one little boy who had his gifts stolen.

MODESTO, Calif. — Christmas came early for a young Modesto boy whose gifts were stolen along with his mother's car.

A trio of officers rounded up some cash and replaced all the stolen gifts to bring a bit of joy to the boy's holiday season.

The mother was hiding the gifts in the trunk of her car when it was stolen on Monday.

When Officer Felix Carillo stopped by the house to take the report, her son couldn't contain his excitement at the sight of the officer's patrol car. The young boy even ran outside without his shoes to greet him.

It was that very awe for police that touched Carillo, and he ended up calling Officers Carpenter and Halderman to help him save Christmas for the young boy.

"I always knew that I wanted to be a police officer, and I knew the impacts I had from police officers... I wanted to just try (and) make him feel comfortable and make him feel happy towards law enforcement with everything that's going on right now," Carillo said.

