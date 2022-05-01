COVID testing surges in Stanislaus County as positive cases spike

Some sites in the county booked for the day, online appointments preferred

MODESTO, Calif. — The sudden and explosive rise of the omicron variant has sent those concerned about catching COVID to testing sites across Stanislaus County.

"Many community members are probably just getting tested to rule out COVID-19 as the major issue and probably start focusing on getting treated for other issues if that is the case or if they do pass negative for COVID-19," said Kamlesh Kaur, spokesperson for Stanislaus County Health Services Agency.

Yesterday, workers administering tests at the E. Hackett Road site in Modesto said there was a long line of cars waiting up to two hours for a test. Some came from as far away as the Bay Area to be tested.

While those with no appointments were allowed to be tested, Wednesday was by appointment only.

Pizza delivery driver Brendan Koch of Ceres showed up with no appointment and was left frustrated after he was turned away.

"Man, if I'm sick now, you know, I gotta get tested now. What if in a few days, I'm not here?" Koch said.

Valorie Nicely was kindly turned away too and said there should be more tests made available.

"Ya, they said they don't have any available appointments. Well, there's nobody in line, so I find it hard to believe," Nicely said.

Those doing the testing say the time slots are reserved for those who make appointments. The surge in people wanting to get tested corresponds to the sudden spike in omicron-related COVID infections.

In Stanislaus County, the daily average is 328 cases, or a whopping 224% increase over the past two weeks. The testing positivity rate has more than doubled since Christmas.

Testing sites are set up throughout Stanislaus County.

While sites like the E. Hackett Road location were booked solid for the day, appointments are available online for a day or two out. Pharmacies are another option to get tested.

To sign up for an appointment and know where you can get tested in Stanislaus County, go to schsa.org.

