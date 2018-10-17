If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

MODESTO, Calif. -- A long-time Modesto business re-opened this week only one month after losing everything in a devastating fire.

Crescent Supply, formerly known as Crescent Work and Outdoor, is holding a soft re-opening from their new location.

"It was very surreal," Craig Stott, co-owner of Crescent Supply said.

It's been one month since his business burned to the ground.

"We were all like, 'No! Crescent burned?'" Tom Weaver, a local warehouse distribution specialist said.

A place known for outfitting our first responders for the past 73 years was forced to start over from scratch.

"We didn't even have staplers. We didn't have paper towels. So it's the little things that you don't realize you don't have until all of [a] sudden you realize, 'Oh my gosh, we have to start completely brand new,'" Stott said.

RELATED STORY: Fire destroys 2 buildings in downtown Modesto

The day after the fire, Stott met with ABC10 and said his goals were clear.

"I can tell you Crescent will bounce back," Stott said.

A month later, they did.

"I can't focus on what occurred over there. I can't control that, so I really have to focus on what I can control, and that's creating a whole new business model; creating something fun, new, for our staff, for our customers, and for the community," he said.

His family still owned the building they used to work out of for more than 20 years on McHenry Avenue, and it just happened to be vacant at the time of the fire, so they moved there, going back to their roots of their old name Crescent Supply.

"As my family and I have always done, we're very tenacious. But we have a lot of staff that are our family and we had to get them back to work. We kind of felt that we had a responsibility to the community to get ourselves up and going as quick as possible," he said.

Something he says wouldn't be possible without the outpouring of support from the community.

"I got a call from 5-11 Tactical and First Tactical to say, 'Can we help these folks get back on their feet?'" Tom Weaver said.

Weaver jumped in to help, like so many others, and was able to bring in dozens of shelves from a company he was working for at the time.

"I said, 'We're going to do this.' And as a team we just made it happen," Weaver told ABC10.

Others offered decorations, showcases, copy machines and more.

"It's just endless. The community outcry has been just amazing," Stott said.

With symbols of small phoenixes around the new store serving as a reminder of how they were able to rise from the ashes, it's clear the community is happy they bounced back.

"The community will support them and we'll all be back. And even if the store's smaller, we'll be back and we'll support them just like we have for the last 73 years," Weaver said.

Stott says this is considered a soft opening because they are still waiting on more merchandise to come in and fill the shelves. They will be hosting a Ladies Night at their new location at 321 McHenry Avenue on October 25 at 4 p.m.

Continue the conversation with Lena on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV