Crews are battling a fire in downtown in Modesto, Friday afternoon.

Authorities tell ABC10 the fire is located at an automotive shop near 8th Street and I Street.

So far there have been no reports of injuries or evacuations in the area. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story.

MFD and partner agencies are working a 2 alarm warehouse fire on 8th and I Street. Roadways are closed and traffic is severely impacted. More info will be posted when available. pic.twitter.com/1SxD7EblHc — Modesto Fire (@ModestoFire) September 15, 2018

