Man, 66, was walking home from Modesto football game when hit, killed by alleged street racer

The crash happened on Scenic Drive east of Bodem Street on Oct. 28.

MODESTO, Calif. — A 66-year-old man was walking home from a high school football game when he was killed by an alleged street racer, Modesto police said Thursday.

Sgt. Kalani Souza identified the man as David Valverde, of Modesto.

Authorities said Valverde was walking along the sidewalk when he was hit by a motorcyclist racing a BMW. The motorcyclist had made his way into slower moving traffic, took evasive action to avoid hitting vehicles and struck the curb. He was ejected from the motorcycle; both he and the motorcycle hit Valverde while he was walking.

The motorcyclist was injured and taken to the hospital, but Valverde died in the incident despite efforts to save his life.

Police said Valverde's death was the second time this year a person was killed in an incident related to street racing. Dakota Stockton was killed back in July at McHenry and Standiford avenues when police said he was by a street racer who was racing four other cars.

Valverde's death was the 16th fatal collision in Modesto this year.

