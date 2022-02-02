Three killed in Modesto crash involving a semi, police say

Modesto police said two people died following the crash, while a third person died at the hospital sometime later.

MODESTO, Calif. — Three people are dead following a crash Tuesday evening in Modesto.

Police in Modesto said the crash happened just after 4 p.m. near Carver Road and West Briggsmore Avenue.

Police said a vehicle carrying five passengers ran red light and was hit by a semi.

Two people were said to have died at the scene, while a third person was taken to a nearby hospital but was pronounced died a short time later.

Law enforcement said the semi drive was not hurt.

Police said the driver of the car was booked into jail. It's unknown at this time what charges they face.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

