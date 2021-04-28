Woman, teen girl killed in head-on crash in Modesto, CHP says

Modesto CHP has not released the identity of the victims, but said they were both from Denair, Calif.

MODESTO, Calif. — An early morning car crash in Modesto claimed the lives of a 48-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl, both from Denair, Calif., the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said.

CHP said that at roughly 7:54 a.m. on April 28, a Chevrolet SUV and Dodge Ram flatbed truck collided head-on at Santa Fe Avenue, just south of E. Keyes Road, resulting in the two deaths.

An initial investigation into the crash found that the 48-year-old woman was driving the Chevrolet with the 16-year-old as a passenger. She was traveling in the southbound lane when for unknown reasons, the driver crossed over into the northbound lane, directly in front of the Ram truck, CHP said. The two cars collided and went off the road and onto the shoulder.

The two people in the Chevrolet were rushed to Memorial Medical Center in critical condition. They both succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

The driver of the Ram, identified as a man from Turlock, was also taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. CHP has not said what his condition is at this time.

CHP said in a press release that investigators do not know if the victims were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident, and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved. Investigators are still learning more about the situation and will provide updates.

