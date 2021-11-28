One person dead, another hurt in Modesto crash, CHP says

CHP said the crash happened near Bentley and Kemper Roads in Modesto just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead, another is hurt following a crash in Modesto Sunday afternoon. The crash happened near Bentley Road approaching Kemper Road in Modesto just before 4 p.m.

California Highway Patrol Modesto Area Office Sgt. Roberto Iniguez identified the victims as 86-year-old Wilma Girard and 86-year-old Frederick Girard. Iniguez said both were in a 2007 Toyota Camry that was t-boned by a 2003 Chevy pickup while the Camry was making a left turn. Iniguez added that inside the pickup were two children — a three-year-old and a five-month-old. He said both were the children of 33-year-old Patrick Davis who was driving the pickup.

Iniguez said Frederick died as a result of the crash, while Wilma was taken by helicopter to a local hospital. He added the kids and Davis were not hurt.

Iniguez said Davis was arrested for DUI on scene.

