Deadly traffic accident in Modesto under investigation

MODESTO, Calif. — Police have launched an investigation after a deadly accident in Modesto Monday evening.

The Modesto Police Department said the accident happened on Crows Landing Avenue near Hatch Road.

The southbound lanes of Crows Landing at Hatch and the northbound lanes of Crows Landing at Winmoore are closed for the investigation.

ABC10 reached out to the police department for more information about the accident, but no additional information was available.

