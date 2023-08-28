x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Modesto

Deadly traffic accident in Modesto under investigation

Police said the accident happened on Crows Landing Avenue near Hatch Road.

More Videos

MODESTO, Calif. — Police have launched an investigation after a deadly accident in Modesto Monday evening.

The Modesto Police Department said the accident happened on Crows Landing Avenue near Hatch Road. 

The southbound lanes of Crows Landing at Hatch and the northbound lanes of Crows Landing at Winmoore are closed for the investigation.

ABC10 reached out to the police department for more information about the accident, but no additional information was available.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

Update | San Juan Road vehicle crash involved 9 children in Sacramento

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out