MODESTO, Calif. — A high-speed chase that began in Ceres early Wednesday morning ended with a deadly crash and an arrest in Modesto, according to police officials.

The incident started around 1:30 a.m. when a Ceres Police Officer spotted a black Toyota Avalon parked alone at a business complex near Mitchell Road and Don Pedro Road, Ceres Police Sgt. Greg Yotsuya said.

Because the businesses were all closed, and the parking lot is usually empty during off-business hours, the officer went to investigate, Yotsuya said. When the officer pulled into the parking lot, the Avalon started up and the driver, later identified as 24-year-old Devin Long, took off south on Mitchell Road.

A second officer in the area joined the chase, and Long reportedly led them onto eastbound Service Road before turning into a Chevron gas station. Long then ran a red light back onto Mitchell Road heading north, Yotsuya said.

Police tried to use stop sticks during the chase, but Long managed to evade them.

Yotsuya said Long continued north at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour into Modesto where Mitchell Road turns into El Vista Avenue. When the Avalon got to the intersection of Scenic Drive, officers said they saw Long lose control, collide with a tree and roll.

Yotsuya said the Avalon broke apart upon impact with the tree, with the rear of the vehicle ending up in the roadway and the front end of the vehicle coming to rest in the northbound lanes of Oakdale Road.

Somehow, Long was not seriously injured and ran off toward some businesses on Oakdale Road.

When officers got closer to the crash, they spotted a woman lying among the wreckage. The officers tried to revive the woman, but she was later pronounced dead at the scene. So far, investigators have only identified her as a 28-year-old woman.

Modesto Police officers responded to the area to search for Long. After about 40 minutes, officers said they located Long hiding in a dumpster nearby where he was arrested.

Police later learned that the Avalon had been reported stolen out of Sonora, Calif.

