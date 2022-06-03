Driver ejected from vehicle in fatal Turlock crash

California Highway Patrol officials say a Stanislaus County resident hit a power pole and went off the edge of a road on Sunday.

TURLOCK, Calif — On Sunday California Highway Patrol (CHP) in the Modesto Area responded to a crash in Turlock where a vehicle was overturned.

Officers said a 32-year-old Stanislaus County resident driving a 2020 Dodge hit a power pole while traveling at a high speed northbound on Vincent Road.

Before hitting the pole, the driver had allowed the Dodge to drift off the west side of the road, according to CHP. He then overcorrected and drove off the east road edge where the Dodge rammed the power pole and continued into an orchard.

The vehicle hit multiple trees and flipped over. The unrestrained driver was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal inquiries.

California Highway Patrol are still investigating the crash and it is not known whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.