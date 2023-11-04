Police investigating after driver shot, killed in Modesto

Officers with the Modesto Police Department responded to reports of a multi-car crash at Sherwood Avenue and West Rumble Road.

MODESTO, Calif. — Police are investigating after a driver was shot and killed in Modesto, Tuesday.

Officers with the Modesto Police Department responded to reports of a multi-car crash at Sherwood Avenue and West Rumble Road around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the driver of one of the cars had been shot at least once. The man was taken to a hospital where he died.

Detectives are investigating the shooting. There is no other information about the crash or shooting and the man who died has not been identified. Anyone who saw the crash or has more information about the shooting call email Detective Booza at boozag@modestopd.com.





